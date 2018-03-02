L&T's construction arm wins orders worth Rs 1,593 cr

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,593 crore across business segments.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,593 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said water and effluent treatment business has bagged order an worth Rs 1,058 crore. An EPC order has been secured from Udaipur Smart City Limited. Another order has been secured from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Odisha. It has also got an order from the Dholera Industrial City Development Limited, the statement said.

The company's buildings and factories business won orders worth Rs 535 crore from a reputed IT major for construction of an IT park in Hyderabad.