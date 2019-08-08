App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:18 PM IST

LT Foods net profit rises 14.8% in June quarter

The company's total income rose to Rs 985.31 crore during the June 2019 quarter fiscal from Rs 853.19 crore a year ago.

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on August 8 posted a 14.78 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.42 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year on robust sales. Its net profit had stood at Rs 39.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses also increased to Rs 916.62 crore from Rs 794.52 crore in the said period.

LT Foods is engaged in milling, processing and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice. It has manufacturing units of rice food products in India and the international market. Its major brands are 'Daawat' and 'Royal'.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 08:01 pm

tags #LT Foods #Results

