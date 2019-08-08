LT Foods net profit rises 14.8% in June quarter

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on August 8 posted a 14.78 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.42 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year on robust sales. Its net profit had stood at Rs 39.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 985.31 crore during the June 2019 quarter fiscal from Rs 853.19 crore a year ago.

Expenses also increased to Rs 916.62 crore from Rs 794.52 crore in the said period.