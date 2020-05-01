Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki sells zero units in domestic market in April

The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.
This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added
The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.
The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.
First Published on May 1, 2020 09:48 am