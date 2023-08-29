Imran Khan corruption case LIVE updates: Ex-Pak PM's 3-year sentence suspended by Islamabad High Court

August 29, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Imran Khan has been released following the order, and a final decision will be made once the case reaches resolution. His legal team has additionally filed a petition to prevent his arrest in any other case. Despite this, he remains disqualified from participating in elections or holding public office until the higher courts overturn the trial court's verdict.

While Khan can still rally his party for the upcoming general elections, his plans face a delay. The election commission has postponed the voting until at least February, instead of the previously suggested November. This postponement is necessary as officials require time to redraw constituencies due to a significant population surge.