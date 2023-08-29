English
    Aug 29, 2023 / 03:16 pm

    Imran Khan corruption case LIVE updates: Ex-Pak PM's 3-year sentence suspended by Islamabad High Court

    Imran Khan Corruption Case LIVE Update: On August 28, the IHC had reserved the verdict on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

    Imran Khan Corruption Case LIVE Update: Islamabad High Court suspends former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in a corruption case on Tuesday. A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

      Imran Khan (File Photo)
    • August 29, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      India News LIVE Update: India and New Zealand held a bilateral meeting on August 28

      India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Damien O’Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand had a bilateral meeting on August 28 in New Delhi wherein both sides acknowledged early discussions between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Payments NZ regarding the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system and agreed to continue deliberations on this issue. They agreed that the introduction of UPI in New Zealand would promote ease of doing business between both countries and promote trade and tourism as well.

    • August 29, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

      Brazil-India LIVE Updates: Commander of the Brazilian Army in India for 6-days visit

      General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva, Commander of the Brazilian Army, who is in India for a six-day official visit, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) and was honoured with a Guard of Honour at the South Block.

    • August 29, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

      Sports Day Celebration LIVE: Union minister Anurag Thakur highlights India's impressive performance at National Sports Day celebrations in Delhi

    • August 29, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Update: KL Rahul ruled out of Asia Cup group stage matches against Pakistan and Nepal

      In a significant setback for Team India ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's absence has been confirmed for the group stage matches against Pakistan and Nepal. Rahul, still recovering from a niggle, will miss the India vs Pakistan clash on September 2 and India vs Nepal encounter on September 4. Team India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, expressed hope that Rahul will join the tour later.

    • August 29, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

      Article 370 LIVE Updates: Union territory status of Ladakh to continue for some time, Centre tells SC bench hearing petitions against abrogation of Article 370.

    • August 29, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

      Imran Khan Corruption Case Hearing LIVE Update: Imran Khan's legal status and upcoming elections

      Imran Khan has been released following the order, and a final decision will be made once the case reaches resolution. His legal team has additionally filed a petition to prevent his arrest in any other case. Despite this, he remains disqualified from participating in elections or holding public office until the higher courts overturn the trial court's verdict.

      While Khan can still rally his party for the upcoming general elections, his plans face a delay. The election commission has postponed the voting until at least February, instead of the previously suggested November. This postponement is necessary as officials require time to redraw constituencies due to a significant population surge.

    • August 29, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

      Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils world's first prototype of BS 6 Stage II 'Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle' by Toyota Kirloskar Motor

      Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the groundbreaking world's first prototype of the BS 6 Stage II 'Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle' developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The event was attended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other prominent leaders.

    • August 29, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

      WFI Hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying Wrestling Federation of India polls

    • August 29, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

      Imran Khan corruption case LIVE Update: Islamabad HC suspends Imran Khan's conviction and sentence in Toshakhana case 

      In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court has suspended the conviction and three-year sentence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case. A division bench, headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, delivered the anticipated reserved verdict. The decision followed Khan's plea challenging his conviction, with the verdict being reserved on Monday.

      Earlier, a trial court in Islamabad had sentenced the 70-year-old leader, also the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to three years in prison on August 5. The charges stemmed from allegations of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by Khan and his family during his tenure from 2018 to 2022. Additionally, the ruling barred him from participating in politics for five years, effectively preventing his engagement in any forthcoming elections.

    • August 29, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

      Imran Khan Corruption Case LIVE Update: Pakistan court orders ex PM Imran Khan to be released on bail

    • August 29, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

      Hero Karizma XMR Launch LIVE Update: Hero MotoCorp share price up by 1.57% to Rs 2,976.65 post-launch of iconic Karizma XMR 210.

    • August 29, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

      Hero Karizma XMR: Impressive engine specifications

      The Karizma XMR introduces Hero MotoCorp's debut liquid-cooled 210 cc DOHC 4V engine, delivering a commanding 25.5 PS of maximum power and a robust 20.4 Nm of torque.

