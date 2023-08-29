Imran Khan corruption case LIVE updates: Ex-Pak PM's 3-year sentence suspended by Islamabad High Court

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Damien O’Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand had a bilateral meeting on August 28 in New Delhi wherein both sides acknowledged early discussions between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Payments NZ regarding the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system and agreed to continue deliberations on this issue. They agreed that the introduction of UPI in New Zealand would promote ease of doing business between both countries and promote trade and tourism as well.