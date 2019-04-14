App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 12:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

KXIP vs RCB Match Report IPL 2019: Kohli, de Villiers help Bangalore end 6-match winless streak

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers scored crucial fifties after Chris Gayle carried his bat finishing unbeaten on 99 against his former team.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sensational fifties from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers overshadowed Chris Gayle's unbeaten 99 as Royal Challengers finally snapped a six-match losing streak this IPL season with a eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on April 14.

Kohli (67) in company of AB de Villiers (59 not out) scripted a superb runchase, sharing a 85-run stand to lay the foundation.

The India skipper blasted eight boundaries, while de Villiers clobbered two sixes and five boundaries in his 38-ball innings.

Invited to bat, dashing West Indies opener Chris Gayle (99) carried his bat through with an unbeaten 99, studded with five sixes and as many as 10 hits to the fence to single-handedly anchor Punjab to 173 for four.

Kohli and de Villiers then did the bulk of the scoring and once the skipper was dismissed in the 16th over, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 16) played a crucial cameo to take the team through with four balls to spare.

With this victory, RCB also avoided the ignominy of most successive losses for a team at the start of an IPL season.

Chasing 174 to win, Parthiv Patel and Kohli gave RCB a flying start, amassing 43 off 23 balls but the left-handed opener was caught by Mayank Agarwal off R Ashwin in the 4th over.

de Villiers and Kohli then took the bowlers to the cleaners, picking up boundaries at will, as RCB brought up the 100 in the 12th over.

Kohli completed his second fifty of this IPL season in 37 balls but runs dried up a bit in the middle with M Ashwin (24/0) and Andrew Tye (4/40) bowling a tight over each.

Mohammad Shami then gave Punjab a glimmer of hope when he dismissed Kohli, who pulled one straight to M Ashwin as RCB slipped to 128 for two.

But Marcus Stoinis and de Villiers ensured there were no hiccups, sharing 46 runs, as RCB romped home comfortably in the end.

Earlier, Gayle stitched a 66-run opening stand off 38 balls with KL Rahul (18) and kept the scoreboard ticking even though he lost partners on the other end.

RCB could have dismissed Gayle in the first over itself when he was hit on the leg by Umesh Yadav but Virat Kohli didn't go for a DRS and the West Indian escaped.

Gayle made RCB pay for the mistake as he hit a four and six off Umesh's next over, before Rahul joined the party and smashed a couple of fours off the India pacer in his third over.

In the sixth over, Gayle exploded as he welcomed Mohammad Siraj with a four at long off and followed it up with a six over long-on and another boundary across cover.

He then pulled another one over square leg before sending the ball across the fine leg as KXIP amassed 24 runs to end the powerplay at 60 for no loss.

Chahal was then introduced into the attack and Rahul lifted him over long-on for a maximum but the spinner had him stumped in the next delivery to produce a crucial breakthrough.

Mayank Agarwal then joined Gayle, who completed his fifty in 28 balls.

Agarwal smashed Chahal over extra cover for a six but the spinner cleaned him up in the next delivery as Punjab slumped to 86 for two.

Sarfaraz Khan (15) and Gayle then took Punjab across the 100-mark before the former was caught behind off Siraj's delivery.

Sam Curran (1) too couldn't stay long and was removed by Moeen Ali as Punjab slipped to 114 for four in 14th over.

Mandeep Singh (18) and Gayle then provided the late charge, scoring 60 off 37 balls.

Gayle, who has six tons to his name, needed 10 runs in the last over to complete another century but he fell short by just one run despite hitting the last ball for another four.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 12:50 am

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, A ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

IPL 2019 | RCB Skipper Kohli Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-rate

In Pics, Match 28, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2019 | Feels Really Good to Finally Cross the Line: Kohli

IPL 2019 | Gayle Turns Anchor and Aggressor, but Can't Prevent KXIP Lo ...

IPL 2019 | Kohli Back to What he Does Best - Chase

WATCH | Need Guys to Step Up & Take Pressure Off Russell: Katich

WATCH | Buttler is a Special Player for Rajasthan: Kulkarni

Snapshot: Kohli, de Villiers Help RCB Get Off the Mark

WATCH | We Have to Keep Believing That We Can Comeback: Kishan

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Mamata Banerjee no 'saviour of democracy'; browbeating of filmmakers, ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Singapore Open 2019: Nozomi Okuhara decimates lacklustre PV Sindhu; An ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.