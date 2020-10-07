172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|key-pact-inked-to-allow-swiss-developer-to-begin-work-on-jewar-airport-project-5933751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Key pact inked to allow Swiss developer to begin work on Jewar airport project

The 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport, estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, was inked between the UP government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, the officials said.

PTI
Representative Image (Reuters)
Representative Image (Reuters)

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG on Wednesday signed a key agreement that would allow the Swiss developer to begin work at the site of the upcoming Jewar airport near Delhi, officials said.

The 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport, estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, was inked between the UP government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, the officials said.

Yes, the concession agreement has been signed, NIAL's Nodal officer for Jewar airport Shailendra Bhatia said.

Close
The concession agreement would allow the Switzerland-headquartered company to construct and maintain the airport that is being built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, Bhatia said.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.