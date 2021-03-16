English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Kesoram's Rs 2,063 crore debt raising via NCDs and OCDs at stiff coupon rates

The restructuring is expected to ease the liquidity for the company and help turnaround but may prove costly to the management if the company fails to generate enough cash flow from operations.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 11:15 PM IST

BK Birla Group company, Kesoram Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said that it has completed raising Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said that it has completed raising close to Rs 2,063 crore through NCDs and OCDs to a private placement.

This is apart from the debt resolution with the bankers carried out recently where the ailing cement maker converted Rs 144 crore loan into equityc and also issued zero-coupon optionally convertible redeemable preference shares to a loanoptionally convertible redeemable preference shares to a loan of Rs 449 crore.

The company informed bourses that it has also raised Rs 1,603 crore via NCDs with maturity in February 2026, and optionally convertible debentures amounting to Rs 459 crore.

The yield is in excess of 20 per cent for NCDs and the proposed securities are rated D by Crisil.

The restructuring is expected to ease the liquidity for the company and help turnaround but may prove costly to the management if the company fails to generate enough cash flow from operations.

Close
 
PTI
TAGS: #Kesoram #Kesoram Industries
first published: Mar 16, 2021 11:08 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.