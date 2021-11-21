Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage scheme for people of Uttarakhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged PM Narendra Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the family members of the farmers who were killed in the recent violence there. (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to introduce a free pilgrimage scheme for people of different communities in Uttarakhand if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state.

Under the free pilgrimage scheme, Hindus will be sent to Ayodhya, Muslims to Ajmer Sharif, and the Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib, he announced at a press conference in Haridwar.

"We have introduced a free pilgrimage scheme for the elderly in Delhi under which they are taken in the comfort of AC trains for free to 12 different pilgrimage destinations all over the country including Haridwar. Their food, lodging, and stay are all free," the AAP national convener said.

As many as 36,000 people have already availed of the scheme so far, he said.

Kejriwal said a train will start from Delhi on December 3 to take people to Ayodhya for free.

"A similar free pilgrimage scheme for people in Uttarakhand will be introduced if we are voted to power in the state," Kejriwal said.

"Hindus will be taken to Ayodhya under the scheme, Muslims to Ajmer Sharif and Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib which was opened recently," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is the first party in the country to focus on the problems faced by common people. "Our emphasis on good hospitals, good schools, and good roads shows our focus is on common people," he said.

Kejriwal also held a meeting with autorickshaw drivers in Haridwar and promised to address their problems as he had done in Delhi if the AAP forms the government in the state." I will work like your elder brother. Your problems are now my responsibility," he said, adding that autorickshaw drivers in Haridwar have to struggle on a daily basis to make ends meet.

The autorickshaw drivers of Delhi are admirers of the AAP and played a vital role in its victory, he said. Kejriwal has been promising freebies to the people of Uttarakhand which goes to the polls early next year. He had promised free electricity for farmers and up to 300 units to every household at no cost during one of his earlier visits to Uttarakhand.