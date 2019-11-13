App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International bags new orders of Rs 2,255 cr

In its urban transportation business, the company bagged an order of Rs 853 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 10 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Engineering firm KEC International on November 13 said the company has bagged orders worth Rs 2,255 crore across various business verticals in the domestic market.

The RPG Group firm has secured three projects each from Power Grid Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation with an aggregate value of Rs 885 crore in its transmission and distribution business.

In its urban transportation business, the company bagged an order of Rs 853 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 10 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The company has secured an order of Rs 517 crore for the construction of roadbeds, major and minor bridges and associated civil works, from Rail Vikas Nigam.

"The order from DMRC, along with the orders announced earlier, widens our presence in the urban transport sector. The order wins from PGCIL and the state power utilities, further strengthens our position in the domestic T&D market," company's managing director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Business #India #KEC International

