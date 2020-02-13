App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jump in new coronavirus cases derails stock rally

Japan's Nikkei was 0.2% lower, while Australia's ASX/S&P 200 index retreated from a record high.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Asian stock markets wobbled and the safe-havens of the Japanese yen, gold and bonds rose on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases at the outbreak's epicentre jumped sharply.

China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, reported 242 new deaths and confirmed 14,840 new cases on Feb. 12, a dramatic rise from the 2,015 new cases a day earlier.

The increase came as provincial officials adopted a new methodology for counting infections although it was not immediately clear how the new methods affected the results, nor why the death toll rose so sharply.

Close

The spike dashed hopes that the virus was slowing, knocking U.S. e-mini stock futures in to negative territory, sending the Japanese yen 0.2% higher against the dollar and pushing yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries about 3 basis points lower.

related news

It also capped gains on stock boards, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.04% weaker, despite a strong rally on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei was 0.2% lower, while Australia's ASX/S&P 200 index retreated from a record high.

"The slowdown was the key driver of the rally in growth-exposed assets that we've seen over the past 24 hours...a lot of people leapt to the conclusion that we might have seen a peak," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"The reversal of what appeared to be good news is enough to have people scrambling for the exits."

The yen last traded at 109.91 per dollar <JPY=> while export-exposed currencies, which had rallied on confidence the virus could be contained, retraced rises.

The Australian dollar lost 0.2%, as did China's yuan and the Korean won. Gold rose 0.3% to $1570.30 per ounce.

Overnight, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned the apparent slowdown in the spread of the epidemic should be viewed with "extreme caution."

"This outbreak could still go in any direction," he told a briefing in Geneva.

More than 1,300 people have died from the epidemic in China and the total number of cases in Hubei province now stands at 48,206.

The economy has also been upended, with factory closures hitting supply chains from car makers to tech firms.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:45 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.