J&K making headways towards attracting investment: Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir administration is making several headways towards attracting investments to the Union Territory, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on December 12. He also said that a comprehensive plan is underway to develop Jammu and Kashmir into a medical tourism destination.

Inaugurating the Jammu and Kashmir Office of ASSOCHAM- Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India here, Lt Governor said the government is speeding up the development of various sectors and is also seeking private investments to make the Industry sector more vibrant.

"The present dispensation is making several headways towards attracting investments to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Through the upcoming Global Investors' Summit, best sectors of J&K will be showcased to the world to open up the flow of investments to the Union Territory,” he said.

He said a robust employment policy, which also includes self employment, is in the offing to boost the employment generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On startups, Murmu said that the administration is developing optimum IT infrastructure across J&K to render requisite support to startup businesses.