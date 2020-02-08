App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand journalist dies at 56

Verma was 56 and is survived by wife, son and daughter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior journalist Satish Kumar Verma has died here after a prolonged illness, family sources said on February 8.

His condition deteriorated late on the night of February 7 after which he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Verma was 56 and is survived by wife, son and daughter.

He was the political editor of the Ranchi edition of Hindi daily 'Dainik Bhaskar'.

related news

Expressing grief at Verma's untimely death, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said it was a personal loss for him as "he used to meet me as political editor".

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato condoled his death and observed two minutes of silence along with journalists.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 05:18 am

tags #Assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato #Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren #Satish Kumar Verma #trends

