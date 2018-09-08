App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways gets govt approval to appoint Sharad Sharma as independent director

Sharad Sharma was appointed as an independent director at the annual general meeting of the company held in August.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jet Airways Saturday said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has given security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as an independent director on the board of the company. At the annual general meeting of the company held in August, Sharma was appointed as an independent director.

"This is to inform that the MoCA has, vide its letter dated 5 September 2018, granted security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as Director. Accordingly, Sharma's appointment as an Independent Director of the company takes effect from September 5, 2018," Jet Airways said in a filing to the BSE.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 07:19 pm

tags #aviation #Jet Airways

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.