you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in April: Government

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.7%

Reuters

Japan's jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in April, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.7%

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.32 in April from 1.39 in March, marking the lowest reading since March 2016, labour ministry data showed.

First Published on May 29, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Japan #jobs #World News

