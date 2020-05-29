Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in April: Government

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.7%
Reuters
Japan's jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in April, government data showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.7%
The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.32 in April from 1.39 in March, marking the lowest reading since March 2016, labour ministry data showed.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 29, 2020 07:35 am