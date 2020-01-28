App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaishankar meets Luxembourg Foreign Minister

The two leaders met over breakfast and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and discussed a host of issues to strengthen bilateral ties.

The two leaders met over breakfast and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of six resolutions being tabled by groups within the European Union against India's new citizenship law, which it alleged marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime.

Close
Luxembourg is part of the European Union.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jaishankar #Jean Asselborn

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.