Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaipal Reddy made Congress spokesperson

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today approved the appointment of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy as a spokesperson of the AICC. Reddy has earlier been a spokesperson of the party too.

He had been the Union minister for Information and Broadcasting in the IK Gujral cabinet in 1998 and in 1999 he returned to the Congress party after 21 years.

In 2004 he was re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha from Miryalguda Constituency and then he served as a Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Union Minister for Urban Development in United Progressive Alliance-1.

In 2009, he was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Chevella constituency and served as a Union minister for urban development and Union minister for petroleum and natural gas. He was the Union minister for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Science and Technology from October 2012 to May 2014.

After being elected from the Chevella constituency in 2009, Reddy contested from Mahabubnagar in 2014 after the formation of Telangana. He was, however, trounced by TRS candidate A Jitender Reddy.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

