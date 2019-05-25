Jaganmohan Reddy invites Telangana CM KCR to attend swearing-in ceremony

YSR Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy, who was invited to form the next Government in Andhra Pradesh by the Governor, on May 25 called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony at Vijayawada on May 30.

A release from the CM's office said Reddy extended his personal invitation to Rao to attend the ceremony.

There was no official word on Rao's response, but TRS sources indicated that it was likely to be positive. After he was elected leader of the YSRC legislature party, Reddy met the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad and staked claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, Vijayawada, on May 30 at 12.23 PM, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Reddy called on Rao after meeting the governor.

During the meeting, Rao told Reddy that his government would like to have cordial relations with Andhra Pradesh, the release said.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the policy of Telangana is to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring States in a give and take manner, and same would be followed in case of Andhra Pradesh State also," the release said.

Rao said he visited Maharashtra to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to sort out water disputes between undivided Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The disputes reportedly held up irrigation projects in Telangana.

Maharashtra cooperated after the initiative and this has led to Telangana being able to construct irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram, Rao told Reddy.

"Our policy would be to maintain similar relations with the present Andhra Pradesh state also. Let us act in such a manner so that both the states are benefitted," the release quoted Rao as saying.

According to the release, about 3,500 TMC of water from Godavari is flowing into the sea without being utilized. Rao said Telangana can make use of a maximum of only 700-800 TMC of water, leaving the rest to Andhra Pradesh.

The two leaders agreed to have a meeting of officials from both states to discuss the issue, the release said.

Earlier, Rao accorded a warm welcome to Reddy, who visited Pragati Bhavan, Raos official residence, after the YSR Congress' thumping win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Rao blessed Reddy that he should be successful in discharging his duties as Chief Minister, the release added.