MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Issued show cause notices, but no record of outcome of cases: DGGI in RTI reply

City-based RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar had sought consolidated information pertaining to the Directorate General of GST from DGGI, which revealed that between FY15 and FY21, a total of 158 show-cause notices have been issued.

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) issued 158 show-cause notices for tax evasion, amounting to Rs 9,359 crore in the six years to FY21, but does not maintain a record of the outcome of those cases, a reply to an RTI query has revealed.

City-based RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar had sought consolidated information pertaining to the Directorate General of GST from DGGI, which revealed that between FY15 and FY21, a total of 158 show-cause notices have been issued.

However, questions on SCNs (show cause notices) decided by authorities, amount realised due to issue of SCN and number of SCN pending and the amount involved therein drew a blank, as per the copy of the RTI reply.

They (GDDI) are supposed to track all these cases and keep a record of them. But the reply clearly says 'no such data is maintained', Kolarkar said.

Before the introduction of GST in July 2017, the DGGI operated as Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI), he added.
PTI
Tags: #DGGI #good and services tax (GST) #Right to Information #Right to Information (RTI) #tax evasion
first published: Jan 8, 2022 01:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.