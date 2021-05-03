MARKET NEWS

Indonesia says finds two cases of Indian COVID-19 variant in Jakarta

Reuters
May 03, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Country: Indonesia | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 240 million (Image: Reuters)

Indonesia has recorded two cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant first identified in India in the capital Jakarta, the country's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday.

"There were two new mutations that entered. One from India, with two incidents in Jakarta and one from South Africa in Bali," Budi told a virtual conference. Another official confirmed the two cases were the B.1.617 variant, first detected in India.

Indonesia last week stopped issuing visas for foreigners who had been in India in the previous 14 days.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Indonesia #Jakarta
first published: May 3, 2021 02:45 pm

