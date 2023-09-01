English
    Indian Navy's stealth frigate Mahendragiri launched

    PTI
    September 01, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
    Mahendragiri (Image: PIB)

    Indian Navy’s warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on Friday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony. He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony.

    Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

    PTI
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 12:37 pm

