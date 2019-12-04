App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies: Windies ropes in Monty Desai as batting coach ahead of limited-overs series

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team here before the the first T20 International.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Indies on December 4 named Monty Desai as their batting coach ahead of the limited-overs series against India beginning on December 6.

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team here before the the first T20 International.

He has held coaching roles with Afghanistan, Nepal, Canada, Indian regional teams and former IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in a career of over 12 years. He was most recently the batting coach of the UAE team.

"Desai joined the West Indies ahead of the start of the T20 International Series against India, which bowls off December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad," the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

The series against India comprises three T20 Internationals followed by an equal number of one-dayers.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said: "I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches.

"He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas."

Desai, on his part, said he is looking forward to being part of a journey to create a winning work environment.

"I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies

