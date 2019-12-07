App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-US partnership evolving fast: Shringla

India-US bilateral trade, he said, has been growing 10 percent year-on-year basis to reach $160 billion in 2019 and has also become more balanced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The bilateral relationship between India and the United States is evolving fast both in the strategic and economic domains, India's top envoy to the US said, ahead of the 2+2 ministerial level dialogue on December 18.

"Inherent in India's growth story is a natural partnership with the United States. This partnership is evolving fast both in strategic and economic domains," India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told students and faculty of the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on December 6.

"Our defense procurement relationship has gone up from almost nil 15 years ago to nearly 20 billion today. India is now a major defense partner of the United States. We have signed a number of foundation agreements and our militaries exercise regularly with each other," he said.

Close

India-US bilateral trade, he said, has been growing 10 percent year-on-year basis to reach $160 billion in 2019 and has also become more balanced.

related news

The investment relationship is also bi-directional with 2,000 US companies investing around $40 billion in India covering almost every sector of the modern economy. At the same time, 200 Indian companies have invested $18 billion dollars in the US creating more than 1,00,000 jobs directly, he told the audience.

"Our strategic energy partnership has also grown with India importing nearly 8 billion dollars of oil and gas this year," he said.

"We have long term cooperation in health technology with US agencies such as National Institute of Health and a range of collaborative research projects focussed on understanding chronic and infectious diseases at basic molecular/clinical level and development of new therapeutics and diagnostics to address healthcare-related issues, including development of new vaccines and treatment of multi drug-resistant tuberculosis," Shringla said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 7, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #bilateral relations #India #US

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.