App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Mar 14, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF reported 31 aircraft accidents in last four years: Govt

The number of accidents reported in 2017-18 was five.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thirty-one aircraft of the Indian Air Force have been involved in accidents in the last four years, the government informed the Lok Sabha today.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said 10 accidents had taken place in 2014-15 while the number was six in 2015-16 and 10 in 2016-17.

The number of accidents reported in 2017-18 was five.

"Every aircraft accident in the Indian Air Force is investigated by a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to ascertain the cause of accident," Bhamre said.

He said phasing out of the aircraft and their replacement with new generation aircraft depends upon national security, strategic objectives and operational requirements of the defence forces.

On a question about whether some political experts have asked the government to issue a white paper on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Bhamre said no such proposal has been received.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the Rafale deal, claiming that the deal negotiated under its rule was much cheaper than the contract signed by the Modi government to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore.

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC