App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope Sri Lanka will fulfil aspirations of Tamil people: Modi after talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Rajapaksa's visit here assumed significance as his tenure as Sri Lanka's president from 2005 to 2016 saw an expansion of China's footprints in the Indian Ocean island nation, triggering concerns in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on February 8 hoped that the Sri Lankan government will realise the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation as the issue figured prominently in wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. In their talks, the two prime ministers deliberated on the entire expanse of bilateral ties and resolved to further deepen anti-terror cooperation and boost trade and investment ties.

Rajapaksa's visit here assumed significance as his tenure as Sri Lanka's president from 2005 to 2016 saw an expansion of China's footprints in the Indian Ocean island nation, triggering concerns in India.

"Stability, security, and prosperity in Sri Lanka is in India's interest, but also in the interest of the entire Indian Ocean Region," Modi said in his media statement.

Close

He said India has been a "trusted partner" in Sri Lanka's development and will continue to assist the country in its journey for peace and development.

related news

On the long-pending Tamil issue, Modi said he was confident that the Sri Lankan government will realise expectations of equality, justice, peace, and respect of the Tamil people within a united Sri Lanka,

Referring to the fishermen issue, Modi said both sides have decided to adopt a humanitarian approach in dealing with it.

"We have decided to deepen cooperation to combat terrorism," Modi said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as prime minister of the island nation in November last year.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 03:18 am

tags #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.