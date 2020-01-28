App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI crosses 25 lakh cumulative exports milestone

HMSI exports two-wheelers to 26 countries in Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has crossed the 25 lakh cumulative exports mark, 19 years after commencing overseas shipments. The company had started exports of Activa in 2001 and in 2015, its cumulative exports crossed the 10 lakh mark. HMSI currently exports 18 models from the country.

"We are proud to be the leading scooter exporter from India. With an eye on 2020, the company aims to further consolidate its number one position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of exports growth in the BS-VI era," HMSI Senior VP - Sales and Marketing - Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

HMSI exports two-wheelers to 26 countries in Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #HMSI #scooter exports

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.