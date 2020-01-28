HMSI crosses 25 lakh cumulative exports milestone

HMSI exports two-wheelers to 26 countries in Asia, Middle East and Latin America.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has crossed the 25 lakh cumulative exports mark, 19 years after commencing overseas shipments. The company had started exports of Activa in 2001 and in 2015, its cumulative exports crossed the 10 lakh mark. HMSI currently exports 18 models from the country.
"We are proud to be the leading scooter exporter from India. With an eye on 2020, the company aims to further consolidate its number one position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of exports growth in the BS-VI era," HMSI Senior VP - Sales and Marketing - Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.HMSI exports two-wheelers to 26 countries in Asia, Middle East and Latin America.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.