HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 10:18 PM IST

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in April, says report

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for hiring activity for April 2019 stood at 2,477 which is 16 percent higher from April 2018, when it stood at 2,139.

Hiring activity grew by 16 percent in April compared to a year-ago period, mainly led by the IT industry that registered a 39 percent growth, according to a report. The Naukri JobSpeak Index for hiring activity for April 2019 stood at 2,477 which is 16 percent higher from April 2018, when it stood at 2,139.

The IT-software industry recorded a 39 per cent hiring growth over last year in April. Hiring in functional areas like site engineering, sales and business development observed a growth of 26 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, the report said.

"The JobSpeak index for the financial year 2018-19 remained consistent clocking in an average of 12 per cent growth in hiring. This financial year has started with a 16 per cent growth in hiring in April with more companies tapping into the talent pool across sectors," InfoEdge India CMO Sumeet Singh said.

Keeping in mind this trend, the coming months look positive, he added.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.

IT, engineering, FMCG, healthcare and real estate industry saw an upward trend in hiring, while banking and financial services and the auto industry witnessed a dip of 15 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

In terms of experience, demand for entry-level jobs with an experience of 0-3 years witnessed a rise of 18 per cent, whereas recruitment for mid-level executives with experience of 4-7 years rose by 17 per cent.

Recruitment activity for mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 11 per cent, while for senior management roles with 13-16 years of experience recorded a 9 per cent rise in hiring.

Besides, hiring for leadership roles with experience of over 16 years increased by 6 per cent.

The report said that overall hiring activity in Delhi and Chennai increased by 13 per cent each, while in Mumbai and Hyderabad it jumped by 11 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, Pune and Bangalore registered an increase of 11 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, in hiring.
First Published on May 21, 2019 09:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jobs

