HC refuses to quash FIR filed against T D Naidu
Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court today refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed by CBI against T D Naidu, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Deen Dayal Medical and Educational Trust, and dismissed his petition in a bank cheating case. According to the FIR filed by Superintendent of Police, CBI, Bangalore, Naidu entered into a criminal conspiracy with Branch Manager of Andhra Bank and others and dishonestly and fraudulently obtained term loan of Rs 41 crores from the bank. He had furnished fake documents of qualifications, financial status and discrepant financial statements and caused a wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs 57.64 crore. According to Naidu, he had passed the final year MBBS exam held in January, 1981 and was delcared competent and authorised to practice medicine and general surgery. But on verification, it was found that the certificate he produced was "only fake." Justice T Sudanthiram in his order said "the allegations made in the complaint by the General Manager, Andhra Bank are strengthened by materials collected during investigation made so far." "The contentions raised by the senior counsel for the petitioner to quash the FIR are totally unacceptable. Hence, the petition is dismissed," he said. PTI DSJ RC BS
First Published on Oct 9, 2012 10:36 pm