you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

GVK Airport Holdings acquires 13.5% more stake in Mumbai International Airport

On completion of this deal, its stake in MIAL will increase to 64 percent from 50.5 percent earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GVK Airport Holdings Ltd has acquired an additional 13.5 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), for nearly Rs 1,250 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. GVK Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure, has acquired 16.2 crore shares from Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Limited (Bidvest).

On completion of this deal, its stake in MIAL will increase to 64 percent from 50.5 percent earlier.

Mumbai Airport International Ltd (MIAL) operates Mumbai aerodrome, which is the second busiest in the country.

The company has exercised its "Right of First Refusal" to increase its stake in MIAL, according to a regulatory filing.

GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, has exercised its right under "Right of First Refusal" to acquire 16.2 crore equity shares of MIAL, constituting 13.5 percent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL, from Bidvest at the rate of Rs 77 per share.

The cost of acquiring additional stake is Rs 1,247.4 crore.

"Upon completion of this acquisition, equity shareholding of the GVK Group will increase to 64 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL," it added.

In MIAL, a joint venture under public private partnership, state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has 26 percent stake, while Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has 10 percent.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #GVK Airport Holdings #mumbai

