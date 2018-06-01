Grenade attacks on PDP MLA's house, CRPF personnel in Kashmir

Militants carried out two grenade attacks today in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, leaving six persons injured.

Militants lobbed a grenade towards the residence of Tral MLA Mushtaq Shah in Pulwama. It exploded in the lawn and no one was injured, a police official said, adding the legislator was not in the house at the time of the incident.

Shah is an MLA of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has a coalition government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ultras also attacked security forces deployed at KP Chowk in Anantnag in which six persons including four CRPF jawans and a policeman were injured, the official said.

He said Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Amlar Tral, also sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and were discharged after treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.