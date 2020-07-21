Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, wraps

The government on Tuesday removed export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns.

All other items including other types of medical coveralls of all classes and categories continue to remain prohibited for export, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

A notification dated June 22 is amended "to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories," it said.