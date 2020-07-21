App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, wraps

All other items including other types of medical coveralls of all classes and categories continue to remain prohibited for export, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government on Tuesday removed export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns.

All other items including other types of medical coveralls of all classes and categories continue to remain prohibited for export, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

A notification dated June 22 is amended "to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories," it said.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:39 pm

