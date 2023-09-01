English
    Govt exempts LPG imports from agri cess

    The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess with effect from Friday. The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.

    PTI
    September 01, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
    Representational Image

    The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

    first published: Sep 1, 2023 07:40 am

