App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Mar 12, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt asks ministries details of delayed projects, cost overruns

The move comes after it was observed that several proposals involving time and cost overrun or extension in time frame of implementation of projects or schemes are being referred to the Cabinet or Cabinet Committees for consideration.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All ministries have been asked to share details of delay and cost overrun in implementing projects and schemes, according to an official statement issued by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha.

The move comes after it was observed that several proposals involving time and cost overrun or extension in time frame of implementation of projects or schemes are being referred to the Cabinet or Cabinet Committees for consideration.

"In this context, it has now been decided that all such proposals must necessarily incorporate in the note for Cabinet/Cabinet Committees, specific physical and financial milestones with corresponding half yearly targets for their implementation," Sinha said in a missive to secretaries of all central government departments.

He said that at the end of every six months, the Cabinet or Cabinet Committees would need to be apprised of the reasons for such "slippage" along with the strategy to achieve the target.

related news

As per norms, proposals related to Revised Cost Estimates (RCEs) due to time and cost overrun or extension in time frame of implementation of various projects or schemes are placed for consideration of Cabinet and Cabinet Committees.

After approval of the projects and schemes by the competent authority, it is expected that the ministries and departments closely monitor their implementation to ensure that cost and time overruns are avoided and remedial steps taken.

As many as 359 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore and above, have shown cost overrun to the tune of Rs 2.05 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a recent government report.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,289 projects was Rs 16,05,157.01 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 18,10,733.70 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 2,05,576.69 crore (12.8 per cent of original cost)," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, said in its latest flash report for November 2017.

tags #Current Afffairs #Economy #Ondia

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC