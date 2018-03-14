App
Mar 14, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government approves Rs 6,441 crore road projects for Nagaland

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Wednesday approved road projects worth Rs 6,441.34 crore for Nagaland under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North East (SARDP-NE).

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the construction of twelve road stretches in the north-eastern state of Nagaland under SARDP-NE. The 25 km stretch of the Chakabama - Zunheboto road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode. The project will cost about Rs 339.57 crore," MoRTH said in a statement.

Another 25 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of about Rs 239.31 crore, it said, adding another stretch of 25 km of this road will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 285.68 crore.

Besides, a 20 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 315.03 crore, besides another 20.534 km stretch for about Rs 240.64 crore.

The ministry said a 20 km stretch of the Merangkong- Tamlu - Mon road will be constructed in two-lanes for Rs 215.12 crore, while 19 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 272.88 crore.

Another 27.835 km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 323.98 crore and in addition to a 20 km stretch for about Rs 215.79 crore, it said.

The other projects related to the 22.558 km stretch of the Pfutsero - Phek road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 282.98 crore.

"Another 20 km stretch of the same road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode at a cost of about Rs 237.72 crore," the statement said, adding that other 20 km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 251.97 crore.

The statement said the land for these projects is being provided by the state government and these road stretches pass through landslide-prone region.

