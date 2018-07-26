App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices edge lower as U.S-EU trade concerns abate

Gold usually loses ground to riskier assets such as stocks when global financial and political worries fade.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold edged lower on Thursday in response to an easing of trade tensions after the United States agreed to refrain from imposing tariffs on cars from the European Union.

The two sides will also begin talks to cut other trade barriers, they announced on Wednesday following a meeting at the White House.

Gold usually loses ground to riskier assets such as stocks when global financial and political worries fade.

Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,228.33 per ounce by 1220 GMT, after it rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, the metal hit $1,235.16, its highest in more than a week.

related news

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.3 percent lower at $1,228.10 an ounce.

"The rise is partially to do with the news that Trump and the EU called a cease fire on the trade war and a halt on auto tariffs," said Natixis precious metals analyst Bernard Dahdah.

"But gold has been dropping since April so there is a bigger story behind this fall rather than just the EU-US story at the moment."

Gold is currently trading about 10 percent off its April high due to pressure from a stronger dollar, which has risen around 5 percent in that time. The U.S. currency moved sideways on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the MSCI world equity index rose to its highest since March, signalling investor demand for higher risk assets.

"The euro recovery against the greenback has also failed to lift bullion, confirming that there is little investor appetite for the precious metal at this time," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank kept its policy unchanged on Thursday and will likely argue that the risks from a growing global trade conflict don't warrant any deviation from its plan to gradually abandon the aggressive stimulus of the last several years.

Investors are also watching out for second-quarter U.S. economic growth data, which is expected on Friday.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.29 percent to 800.20 tonnes on Wednesday.

Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.4 percent lower to $15.50 an ounce, after earlier hitting its highest since July 17 at $15.67 an ounce.

Palladium dropped 0.4 percent to $935 an ounce. It touched an over one-week high at $941.10 in the previous session.

Platinum was down 0.1 percent at $839.40 an ounce.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:25 pm

tags #EU #Gold #trade #US

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.