App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa: Sunday carnival route altered citing public safety?

Goa's traditional carnival floats, led by the mythical King Momo, began in Panaji on February 22 and will travel to all major towns in the state over the next three days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tableaus of Goa, Meghalaya and other states pass through Rajpath during the parade (Image: PTI)
Tableaus of Goa, Meghalaya and other states pass through Rajpath during the parade (Image: PTI)

Citing public safety, the South Goa district administration on February 22 altered the route of the carnival parade scheduled on February 23, as per which it would now be held in Fatorda town instead of Margao city.

Goa's traditional carnival floats, led by the mythical King Momo, began in Panaji on February 22 and will travel to all major towns in the state over the next three days.

The state Tourism Department-sponsored carnival committee had decided to hold the parade in Margao on February 23.

Close

However, a day before the event, the district authorities altered the route. As per the changed plan, the carnival parade will now be taken out in Fatorda instead of Margao.

related news

South District Collector Ajit Roy said he held a meeting with Superintendent of Police (South) and Chief Officer of Margao Municipal Council (MMC), after which it was decided to hold the parade in Fatorda instead of Margao.

"The decision was taken for administrative convenience and from the public safety point of view...We don't have much time left now. The parade needs to be flagged off on Sunday and we are working round-the-clock," he said.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai asked that if the route was altered in view of public safety then why the decision to hold the parade in Margao was taken in the first place.

"South Goa Collector has cited public safety as the reason for finalising Fatorda route for carnival parade. It means the decision taken by Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar to hold it in Margao was against public safety," he said.

"A tourism minister who doesn't care about the safety of tourists must be sacked by the chief minister immediately," he added.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 05:31 am

tags #Ajit Roy #Goa Forward Party #King Momo #Margao Municipal Council #south goa #Vijai Sardesai

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.