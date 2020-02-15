App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa Chief Minister downplays terror input circular, welcomes tourists

The circular came at a time when Goa is preparing for the world-renowned Carnival which is expected to attract thousands of tourists and Shigmo folk festivals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on February 15 said there was no terror threat to the state and he would be reviewing CrPC section 144 notices issued in this connection by district collectors.

The collectors of North and South Goa districts, earlier this week, had issued a notification under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure claiming there was a threat input related to the state and also a possibility of anti-social activities taking place.

Section 144 of CrPC gives the district administration and police powers to take steps to prevent the occurrence of a cognizable offense.

Close

The circular came at a time when Goa is preparing for the world-renowned Carnival which is expected to attract thousands of tourists and Shigmo folk festivals.

related news

"It was a routine circular but the media gave extensive coverage to it. I have discussed the issue with both the district collectors and will be reviewing the circular," CM Sawant, who holds the Home portfolio, said.

"The state is not facing any terror threat and the circular was just for administrative sake. The state is very safe. There should not be any impact of this circular on Carnival and Shigmo celebrations. Everyone is welcome to Goa," he added.

.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 07:25 am

tags #Carnival #Goa #Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant #Shigmo celebrations #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.