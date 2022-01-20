MARKET NEWS

Jewellery startup GIVA receives Series A funding worth $10 million from Sixth Sense Ventures, A91 Partners

The funding will be reportedly channelled to provide a major fillip to the startup's expansion strategy, product development, and establishing international footing. Founded in 2019, GIVA aims to solidify its presence as the leader in the silver jewellery segment.

January 20, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
(Image Source: https://www.giva.co/collections/sets)

Bengaluru-based online silver jewellery startup GIVA has received its Series A funding round of $10 million led by D2C focused venture capital funds, Sixth Sense Ventures and A91 Partners. Other marquee investors included India Quotient, Grand Anicut Angel Fund, and Founder’s Bank Capital.

Commenting on their successful funding round, Ishendra Agarwal, Founder-GIVA added, “We are ecstatic to have concluded our Series A funding round led by leading investors including Sixth Sense Ventures, A91 Partners, India Quotient, Grand Anicut Angel Fund, and Founder's Bank Capital, who share in our vision of establishing GIVA as the leading jewellery brand in the Indian market."

"This funding round is a testament to the inroads made by GIVA in the short span of time and reflects the immense growth potential available, driven by a tectonic shift in consumption patterns of Indian consumers favouring silver jewellery. We will be employing these funds to innovate contemporary offerings in the jewellery space, expand our presence globally and augment our online and offline sales channels. Our anchor investors with their expertise in accelerating the growth of the D2C brands will serve as a guiding force to catapult GIVA onto the next growth phase and achieve a target revenue of Rs 200 crore for FY2022.” Agarwal further stated.

With demand for premium hallmarked silver jewellery on the rise post-COVID, the company intends to maximise its consumer's experience and aggressively proliferate both online and offline channels by increasing its digital presence and partnering with leading retailers.

With its wide range of designs in metals like 18K Gold, Rose Gold, and Oxidized Silver with embellishments of zircon, pearl, marcasite, and other coloured stones, the company is also venturing into developing a range of 925 hallmarks pure sterling hypoallergenic silver jewellery.
