Freight rates fall on excess trucks availability, limited cargo movements

Freight rates for the nine-metric tonne payload section for select destinations weakened by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market Saturday on excess position of trucks amid tight cargo movements. Transporters said heavy availability of trucks along with restricted cargo movements, pulled down some of centres freight rates.
Delhi to Kolkata, Baroda and Mumbai freight rates moved down by Rs 1000 each to Rs 33,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 29,000.
Rates to Goa, Hyderabad and Mysore also went down by Rs 1000 each to Rs 58,000, Rs 56,000 and Rs 66,000.