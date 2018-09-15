Freight rates fall on excess trucks availability, limited cargo movements

Freight rates for the nine-metric tonne payload section for select destinations weakened by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market Saturday on excess position of trucks amid tight cargo movements. Transporters said heavy availability of trucks along with restricted cargo movements, pulled down some of centres freight rates.

Delhi to Kolkata, Baroda and Mumbai freight rates moved down by Rs 1000 each to Rs 33,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 29,000.

Rates to Goa, Hyderabad and Mysore also went down by Rs 1000 each to Rs 58,000, Rs 56,000 and Rs 66,000.

Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 18,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 60,000 Ludhiana 21,000 Bengaluru 63,000 Kanpur 22,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 23,000 Mysore 66,000 Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 67,000 Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 72,000 Patna 28,000 Kochi 75,000 Surat 27,000 Thiruvananthapuram 82,000 Mumbai 29,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 31,000 Gwalior 15,000 Kolkata 33,000 Guwahati 59,000.