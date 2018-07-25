App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:33 PM IST

Exim Bank extends 2 LOCs of $100 mln to Rwanda

Exim Bank has so far extended seven LOCs to Rwanda, to the tune of USD 547.65 million.

Export-Import Bank of India today said it has extended two lines of credit (LOCs) of USD 100 million to Rwanda for development of two special economic zones (SEZs), expansion of the Kigali SEZ and for agriculture projects in the country.

With signing of this agreement, Exim Bank has so far extended seven LOCs to Rwanda, to the tune of USD 547.65 million, an official release said.

Exim Bank has now in place 235 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS, with credit commitments of around USD 23.05 billion, available for financing exports from India, it added.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:39 pm

#Exim Bank #LoC #Rwanda #SEZ

