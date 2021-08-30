MARKET NEWS

ED raids locations linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in money laundering case

The ED case is understood to be based on a Maharashtra police FIR on an alleged Rs 18 crore fraud and other irregularities.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering, officials said.

They said at least seven premises linked to the Lok Sabha member from Yavatmal-Washim are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is understood to be based on a Maharashtra police FIR on an alleged Rs 18 crore fraud and other irregularities.

Officials said the searches are being carried out at locations in Washim, Mumbai and some other places.
PTI
Tags: #Bhavana Gawali #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Maharashtra #PMLA #Shiv Sena
first published: Aug 30, 2021 04:09 pm

