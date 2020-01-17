App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED files charge sheet against ex-BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate on January 17 filed a charge sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud. The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

