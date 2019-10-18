App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC replaces observers in Nashik, Ambala for poor performance, deploys spl observer for Sikkim bypoll

'The Election Commission of India has replaced police observer of Nashik and one returning officer of Nashik district after reviewing the electoral preparedness of the state of Maharashtra,' the commission said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Citing unsatisfactory performance, the Election Commission on Friday replaced the police observer and a returning officer of Nashik in Maharashtra, and the expenditure observer of Ambala in Haryana ahead of the October 21 assembly elections. It also appointed a former IPS officer as a special observer for the assembly bypolls being held in Sikkim on Monday.

"The Election Commission of India has replaced police observer of Nashik and one returning officer of Nashik district after reviewing the electoral preparedness of the state of Maharashtra," the commission said in a statement.

It said the police observer was removed for "not performing the task of observation satisfactorily".

Close

On the basis of input regarding progress of photo voter slip distribution, which was very important to inform each and every elector timely, it was found that the performance of an assembly constituency in Nashik district was "very poor", it said.

related news

Reviewing this, the commission ordered replacement of the returning officer of Nashik West. The new officers will join on Friday itself.

The poll panel also ordered replacement of the expenditure observer of Ambala for "not supervising the enforcement activities in right earnest". It said his overall performance was not found satisfactory.

The EC has appointed retired IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre Vivek Dube as special observer for the assembly bypolls of Sikkim.

Dube has been deputed to specifically report to the EC about the law and order situation and oversee the deployment and other security related issues there. "The commission has taken the decision in view of inputs and complaints received," it said.

Three seats in Sikkim are going for by-elections on Monday.

It may be recalled that Dube was also deputed earlier as special observer to West Bengal during the Lok Sabha in April.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sikkim

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour