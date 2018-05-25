Dutch institutions, biz can help India deal with air pollution: Rutte

The Netherlands government, institutions and businesses can help India deal with air pollution caused by stubble burning around the national capital, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said today. "It (stubble burning) is happening at two places bordering Delhi. It is creating lot of pollution in winters. I have mentioned in the CEOs forum that we are partnering with Dutch institutions and companies and players here...to see how we can do this," he said here.

He was speaking at an agriculture seminar on 'doubling farmers income and the Dutch contribution', organised by industry body CII.

Citing certain examples, he said there are practical solutions to resolve the problem.

"Agriculture minister, her team and other departments and business community are partnering here to make this work... But it will not be a one push button. But we want to help (India) fight the air pollution," the prime minister said.

This is Rutte's second visit to India as prime minister and he is accompanied by a strong business delegation. His last visit to India was in June 2015.

Delhi and neighbouring areas face air pollution from crop burning in Haryana and Punjab.

He also said that they are involved here in setting up a centre of excellence for agriculture and training farmers to produce high yield vegetables. "We export apple trees to Kashmir" that is helping farmers to increase produce.

Speaking at a session, Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Carola Schouten said their agri sector is big and highly innovative.

"We can help countries like India to secure their own food supply. By exporting technology and know-how, in the form of seeds, genetics, cold storage technologies, ingredients and food processing equipment," she said.

"In doing so, I believe, we can also contribute significantly to the goal of doubling farmers' income," she added.