you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

DU second cut off list 2019: Marginal drop in DU's 2nd cut-off

Over 27,000 students had taken admission in DU first cut off list 2019 as against 5,500 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Delhi University declared DU second cut-off list 2019 July 3 evening, announcing a marginal dip in marks required for admission in undergraduate courses, while a majority of North Campus colleges closed admissions for Political Science for the unreserved category students. A few colleges also closed admission for courses like Psychology and English (honours) for the category.

Hindu College, which had announced the highest cut-off in the first list at 99 per cent for Political Science (Honours), closed admissions for Honours courses for English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Sociology for the unreserved category.

However, a drop of 0.5 to 1 per cent was announced by the college for these courses in reserved categories.

Lady Sri Ram college closed admissions for all courses except English Honours.

For the unreserved category, Sri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions in Economic Honours, while brought down the cut-off for B.Com by 1 per cent.

Over 27,000 students had taken admission in the first cut off list as against 5,500 last year.

As many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered themselves on the varsity's portal for admission till June 22, with 2,58,388 going ahead with the process and making payments. PTI GJSTIR .

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 10:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #current affairs13 #Delhi University #India

