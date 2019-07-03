DU second cut off list 2019: Marginal drop in DU's 2nd cut-off

Delhi University declared DU second cut-off list 2019 July 3 evening, announcing a marginal dip in marks required for admission in undergraduate courses, while a majority of North Campus colleges closed admissions for Political Science for the unreserved category students. A few colleges also closed admission for courses like Psychology and English (honours) for the category.

Hindu College, which had announced the highest cut-off in the first list at 99 per cent for Political Science (Honours), closed admissions for Honours courses for English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Sociology for the unreserved category.

However, a drop of 0.5 to 1 per cent was announced by the college for these courses in reserved categories.

Lady Sri Ram college closed admissions for all courses except English Honours.

For the unreserved category, Sri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions in Economic Honours, while brought down the cut-off for B.Com by 1 per cent.

Over 27,000 students had taken admission in the first cut off list as against 5,500 last year.

As many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered themselves on the varsity's portal for admission till June 22, with 2,58,388 going ahead with the process and making payments.