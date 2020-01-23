App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DoT says no coercive action to be taken against telcos on AGR non-payment: Report

The apex court had earlier set January 23 as the deadline for the companies to pay their AGR dues.

In a big relief for embattled telecom players, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on January 23 said it will not take any coercive action against telecom companies in the event of non-payment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, PTI reported.

"The Director of Licensing Finance Policy Wing has issued a direction that concerned departments should not take any coercive action against the licensees in case they fail to comply with the Supreme Court order, until further orders," an official source told PTI.

The direction has been issued following approval of the member finance, who heads all DoT departments that deal in matters related to revenue.

Reports suggested Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had written to the telecom department earlier today that they will not pay the AGR dues of Rs 88,624 crore.

The companies reportedly said they will await the outcome of their modification petitions listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week.

On January 21, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the pleas from Voda Idea, Airtel and Tata Teleservices to modify its October 24 order to pay up over Rs 1 lakh crore of pending AGR dues by January 23.

Hearing on the telcos modification pleas is scheduled for the next week.

The telcos are negotiating for relaxed payment terms with the DoT.

Vodafone Idea has pending dues of nearly Rs 50,000 crore, while Bharti Airtel owes Rs 35,586 crore. Tata Teleservices, which has sold its mobile services business to Airtel had pending due of nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Telecom #Vodafone

