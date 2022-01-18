Dixon, Imagine form Joint Venture for designing wireless audio solutions

boAt

Dixon, an indigenous design-focused company that manufactures consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Imagine Marketing, popular for its flagship brand BoAt, in order to design and manufacture wireless audio solutions.

The aforementioned JV company will see 50 percent stake held by Imagine and the rest 50 percen by Dixon. The JV also aims to co-invest in the burgeoning Indian mobile accessory market, encouraging 'Make In India' in this segment.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, stated that “Dixon has been manufacturing wearables for boAt since the previous fiscal year and it’s a pleasure that our business relationship is getting cemented with this Joint Venture".

"Over the years, boAt has built strong brand equity, capitalizing on its early-mover advantage with strong growth momentum through its high-quality audio devices which are known for their style and efficiency. Through our partnership, we aim to provide boAt with a faster ability to scale up manufacturing in India with our low-cost structure, high quality and superior execution track record. We strive to develop innovative products with boAt for not only the discerning Indian consumers but also for global markets”, he added.

The association will bolster high-quality and aspirational lifestyle-focused hearable solutions, given that Imagine’s understanding of the audio industry combined with Dixon’s manufacturing capabilities will facilitate a "vibrant platform for electronics accessories design and manufacturing in India", Dixon said in a BSE filing, Notably, the centre of attention for this joint venture will be on IP, product design, quality assurance and high-quality manufacturing.