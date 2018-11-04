App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deloitte, EY among 5 entities shortlisted to streamline online registration process: SEBI

Other firms on the shortlist are Accenture Solutions, BDO India LLP and EIT Services India

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has shortlisted five entities including Deloitte and EY that will be entrusted with the task of improving online registration system, inspect market intermediaries and enhance the efficiency of the complaint redressal process.

Other firms on the shortlist are Accenture Solutions, BDO India LLP and EIT Services India.

Pursuant to issuance of a notice in August inviting expression of interest (EoI) from the interested parties for carrying out "Knowledge Management and Business Process Re-Engineering," the regulator said it has shortlisted these entities for further process.

According to Sebi, this EoI aims to streamline the registration process, make it more efficient and improve the online registration portal accordingly; and to focus on the automation of inspection process.

related news

It will also seek to create new mechanism to achieve complete coverage of inspection of all the intermediaries in efficient, electronic and automated way.

Besides, Sebi wants to focus on increasing efficiency in the process of prosecution so that speedy and error-free resolution of the case is achieved as well as to improve the complaint redressal process and have proper check on regulatory information interchange.

The regulator said selected firm(s) will be responsible for performing an assessment of existing business process and its supporting hardware or software infrastructure and developing new business processes that will enable the operational transformation of the Sebi.

Further, the firm will have to integrate the business process and create a benchmark for each process and setting up alerts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

Besides, Ernst & Young Associates LLP and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP are among the nine entities that have been empanelled by Sebi, earlier this month, to conduct forensic audits of financial statements of listed companies to check frauds.
First Published on Nov 4, 2018 11:37 am

tags #Deloitte #EY #markets #SEBI

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.