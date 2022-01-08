MARKET NEWS

Delhi witnesses highest rainfall for Jan in at least 13 years, waterlogging reported

Several parts of the city reported waterlogging with the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recording 41 mm rainfall which, according to data available on the IMD website, is the highest in a day for January for at least 13 years.

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
Representative image (Image: ANI)

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in at least 13 years, according to official figures, as overnight rains inundated some low-lying areas in the national capital.

Several parts of the city reported waterlogging with the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recording 41 mm rainfall which, according to data available on the IMD website, is the highest in a day for January for at least 13 years.

The weather station at Palam gauged a record 48 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Saturday. The overnight rain, however, improved the air quality of the city to a moderate category this morning with the air quality index (AQI) of 114 at 9 am. It was 182 on Friday, the best since October 26 when it stood at 139.

Notably, AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weathermen have forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The relative humidity was 100 per cent. December recorded the longest streak of six "severe" air quality days since 2015.
PTI
Tags: #AQI #AQI levels Delhi #Delhi #Delhi-NCR #Safdarjung observatory
first published: Jan 8, 2022 01:27 pm

