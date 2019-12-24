Delhi shivers at 5.7 deg C

Delhi shivered with minimum temperature plummeting to 5.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, second lowest in December this year, which was two notches below the average. The minimum temperature on December 19 fell to 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Moderate fog wrapped the city dropping visibility and delaying train traffic.

Sixteen north-bound trains were delayed by 1-6 hours with Chennai Nizamuddin Duronto running over six hours late, said a Northern Railway officer.

At 364, air quality index of the city was in 'very poor' category.

The visibility at Safadarjung and Palam was 500 metre and 300 metre at 5.30 AM. It improved and became 600 metres at both places at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official.

Relative humidity was 92 pe cent at 8.30 AM, he said.

The cold conditions will prevail till the weekend, the said.

Mainly clear sky is forecast for rest of the day and maximum temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius, said the official.