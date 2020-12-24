MARKET NEWS

Delhi sees 1,063 fresh cases, 37 deaths; positivity rate 1.8%

Thursday's 1,063 cases came out of 89,920 tests conducted the previous day, including 47,889 RT-PCR tests and 42,031 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

PTI
December 24, 2020 / 10:36 PM IST

Delhi recorded 1,063 fresh COVID-19 cases and 37 new fatalities on December 24, while the positivity rate stood at 1.18 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.2 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,384, they said.

From December 21 to 23, the daily case count had remained below the 1000-mark. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; 939 on Tuesday and 871 on Wednesday.

The active cases tally came down to 7,909 from 8,003 on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 6,20,681, the bulletin said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Dec 24, 2020 10:35 pm

